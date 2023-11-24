Video Ad Feedback
You may not see Palestinians celebrating their family members' return. Here's why
CNN's Nima Elbagir explains why Palestinian families who have had their family members released as part of the hostage deal with Israel may be too scared to celebrate their return.
02:00 - Source: CNN
World News 16 videos
Video Ad Feedback
You may not see Palestinians celebrating their family members' return. Here's why
02:00
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
What some Gaza residents are saying about the hostage deal
02:37
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
This Ukrainian couple turned their apartment into a drone-making center
03:32
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Surveillance video shows moment of explosion near US-Canada border
00:50
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Violence and chaos at Brazil - Argentina soccer game
00:41
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
CNN crew flies over volcano 'highly likely' to erupt in Iceland
02:48
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Video shows moment Houthi rebels storm cargo ship in the Red Sea
02:30
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Exclusive: Hear from Ukrainian drone pilot after Russians identified his unit's position
03:32
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Myanmar rebels claim new video shows military soldiers surrendering
02:29
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
CNN reporter returns home to investigate war crimes. See how she travelled there
04:37
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Frantic efforts underway to rescue 41 workers trapped after tunnel collapse in India
02:54
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Why is air pollution in New Delhi so bad?
01:20
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
CNN reporters explain one of the most contentious issues of US-China relations (2022)
05:31
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Biden called Xi a 'dictator.' See how China reacted
03:38
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Last Western journalist to interview Bin Laden weighs in on TikTok videos
02:25
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'We will not leave any black skin here': Refugee describes alleged ethnic cleansing in El Geneina
06:02
Now playing- Source: CNN