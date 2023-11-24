Video Ad Feedback
Some Gaza residents try to head home during pause in fighting
CNN's Jomana Karadsheh reports on the reaction of Palestinians in Gaza to the temporary truce.
02:36 - Source: CNN
Hamas attack on Israel 17 videos
Some Gaza residents try to head home during pause in fighting
02:36
Hear what a retired US colonel thinks Hamas will do during truce
01:20
What some Gaza residents are saying about the hostage deal
02:37
This is what truce is expected to look like while hostages are being released
01:36
Family member of hostage says he's getting text messages from Hamas. Here's what they say
00:58
Video shows Israeli soldiers forcefully arresting Palestinian man in his home
02:38
'My whole life is ruined': Children describe shattered dreams after injuries in Gaza
02:33
'So much hope': Granddaughter of hostage speaks out about hostage release deal
01:00
3-year-old American could be among first hostages released
02:26
'Very embarrassing': Hear what families of hostages have to say ahead of Israeli war cabinet meeting
02:11
CNN correspondent details condition of newborn babies who evacuated Gaza
02:00
CNN visits exposed tunnel shaft IDF believes is part of larger network under hospital
03:06
IDF claims video shows hostages in Al-Shifa hospital
00:51
'We cannot bomb our way to peace': Rabbi asks for a ceasefire
02:51
Finer: We're 'closer than we have been... at any point' to hostage deal
01:09
How a Jewish WWII veteran is using his voice to fight antisemitism
03:50
Family in Gaza forced to live in the ruins of what used to be their home
04:14
