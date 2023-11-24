Riot police walks next to a burning police vehicle, near the scene of a suspected stabbing that left few children injured in Dublin, Ireland, November 23, 2023. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
'Lunatic, hooligan faction': Police commissioner on violent protests in Dublin
Violent clashes broke out between police and protesters in the central part of Dublin, Ireland, after a knife attack left three children and two adults injured.
