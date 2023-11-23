Dr Majed Al-Ansari
A four-day truce between Israel and Hamas will begin at 7 a.m. local time (midnight ET) on Friday, and the first group of civilian hostages will be released at 4 p.m. local time (9 a.m. ET), Qatar announced Thursday.
