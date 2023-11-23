Video Ad Feedback
Video shows how Hamas captured workers on this farm. Now, it's struggling to survive
CNN's Nic Robertson speaks with Israeli farmers who are struggling to keep food operations going after the brutal Hamas attack on October 7.
03:50 - Source: CNN
Hamas attack on Israel 18 videos
Video Ad Feedback
Video shows how Hamas captured workers on this farm. Now, it's struggling to survive
03:50
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
4-year-old Israeli American released from captivity as an orphan
03:13
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
33 minors among the 39 Palestinian prisoners released
03:46
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
See moment 9-year-old presumed killed in Hamas attack reunites with father
01:01
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Israel's president: Hamas' 'passive-aggressive' approach is an attempt to drive Israel 'crazy'
01:55
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Why retired general thinks hostage exchange is a 'net loss' for Israel
01:45
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Senator: Only way forward for Israel is a Palestinian state
01:25
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Retired US colonel on the key things IDF would want to learn from freed hostages
01:14
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
13 Israeli hostages are released. Hear from the families of those left behind
02:54
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Video shows 9-year-old former Israeli hostage run to reunite with his father
00:57
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Videos show civilian hostages released by Hamas
02:40
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Some Gaza residents try to head home during pause in fighting
02:36
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Here's why you may not see Palestinians celebrating family members' return
02:47
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Hear what a retired US colonel thinks Hamas will do during truce
01:20
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
What some Gaza residents are saying about the hostage deal
02:37
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
This is what truce is expected to look like while hostages are being released
01:36
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Family member of hostage says he's getting text messages from Hamas. Here's what they say
00:58
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Video shows Israeli soldiers forcefully arresting Palestinian man in his home
02:38
Now playing- Source: CNN