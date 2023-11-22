Video Ad Feedback
Video shows Israeli soldiers forcefully arresting Palestinian man in his home
Israel and Hamas have agreed to a breakthrough deal to release women and children hostages held in Gaza, as well as a four-day truce. Part of the agreement is also the release of 150 Palestinian prisoners from Israeli jails. CNN's Nima Elbagir reports.
Family member of hostage says he's getting text messages from Hamas. Here's what they say
'My whole life is ruined': Children describe shattered dreams after injuries in Gaza
'So much hope': Granddaughter of hostage speaks out about hostage release deal
3-year-old American could be among first hostages released
'Very embarrassing': Hear what families of hostages have to say ahead of Israeli war cabinet meeting
CNN correspondent details condition of newborn babies who evacuated Gaza
CNN visits exposed tunnel shaft IDF believes is part of larger network under hospital
IDF claims video shows hostages in Al-Shifa hospital
'We cannot bomb our way to peace': Rabbi asks for a ceasefire
Finer: We're 'closer than we have been... at any point' to hostage deal
How a Jewish WWII veteran is using his voice to fight antisemitism
Family in Gaza forced to live in the ruins of what used to be their home
Man films family's journey after being forced from Gaza City
'Not just killed, cruelly mutilated': Witness describes assault of women on Oct. 7
