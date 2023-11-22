Video Ad Feedback
Israel approves hostage deal with Hamas
Israel's cabinet has approved a deal that would see the release of at least 50 Israeli hostages -- women and children -- from Gaza. The complex agreement was brokered by Qatar, which served as an intermediary between Hamas and Israel. CNN's Brian Todd has more on Qatar's role in the deal, and its role in the region.
03:35 - Source: CNN
Stories worth watching 16 videos
