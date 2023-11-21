Video Ad Feedback
Myanmar rebels claim new video shows military soldiers surrendering
CNN's Paula Hancocks reports on the escalation of fighting between Myanmar's military junta and the country's rebel groups and why for the first time in three years it seems like the tables might turn.
02:29 - Source: CNN
