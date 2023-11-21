Video Ad Feedback
3-year-old American could be among first hostages released
A deal to release hostages taken from Israel by Hamas in exchange for a pause in fighting in Gaza could be announced soon, sources tell CNN. "CNN This Morning" speaks to the great aunt of the youngest known American hostage about the hope of her return to Israel.
Hamas attack on Israel 16 videos
3-year-old American could be among first hostages released
'Very embarrassing': Hear what families of hostages have to say ahead of Israeli war cabinet meeting
CNN correspondent details condition of newborn babies who evacuated Gaza
CNN visits exposed tunnel shaft IDF believes is part of larger network under hospital
IDF claims video shows hostages in Al-Shifa hospital
'We cannot bomb our way to peace': Rabbi asks for a ceasefire
Finer: We're 'closer than we have been... at any point' to hostage deal
How a Jewish WWII veteran is using his voice to fight antisemitism
Family in Gaza forced to live in the ruins of what used to be their home
Man films family's journey after being forced from Gaza City
'Not just killed, cruelly mutilated': Witness describes assault of women on Oct. 7
IDF publishes video alleging operational tunnel inside Al Shifa hospital complex
Doctors in Gaza hospital forced to remove premature babies from incubators as supplies run out
Israel shows CNN an underground tunnel between a school and hospital in Gaza
IDF says video shows Hamas fighter outside hospital with RPG launcher
Gaza's second largest hospital collapses under Israeli bombardment
