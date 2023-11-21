Video Ad Feedback
'So much hope': Granddaughter of hostage speaks out about hostage release deal
Anat Moshe Shoshany, whose grandfather was killed in the October 7 Hamas attack and whose grandmother was taken hostage, reacts to the news that Israel's cabinet has approved a deal for the release of hostages seized by Hamas in exchange for a pause in fighting in Gaza.
01:00 - Source: CNN
Hamas attack on Israel 15 videos
Video Ad Feedback
'So much hope': Granddaughter of hostage speaks out about hostage release deal
01:00
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
3-year-old American could be among first hostages released
02:26
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'Very embarrassing': Hear what families of hostages have to say ahead of Israeli war cabinet meeting
02:11
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
CNN correspondent details condition of newborn babies who evacuated Gaza
02:00
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
CNN visits exposed tunnel shaft IDF believes is part of larger network under hospital
03:06
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
IDF claims video shows hostages in Al-Shifa hospital
00:51
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'We cannot bomb our way to peace': Rabbi asks for a ceasefire
02:51
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Finer: We're 'closer than we have been... at any point' to hostage deal
01:09
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
How a Jewish WWII veteran is using his voice to fight antisemitism
03:50
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Family in Gaza forced to live in the ruins of what used to be their home
04:14
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Man films family's journey after being forced from Gaza City
05:54
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'Not just killed, cruelly mutilated': Witness describes assault of women on Oct. 7
05:27
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
IDF publishes video alleging operational tunnel inside Al Shifa hospital complex
02:26
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Doctors in Gaza hospital forced to remove premature babies from incubators as supplies run out
04:14
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Israel shows CNN an underground tunnel between a school and hospital in Gaza
08:12
Now playing- Source: CNN