IDF claims video shows hostages in Al-Shifa hospital
The Israel Defense Forces has released CCTV videos and still images it says show Hamas fighters bringing hostages into the Al-Shifa Hospital on October 7.
Hamas attack on Israel 16 videos
IDF claims video shows hostages in Al-Shifa hospital
CNN visits exposed tunnel shaft IDF believes is part of larger network under hospital
'We cannot bomb our way to peace': Rabbi asks for a ceasefire
Finer: We're 'closer than we have been... at any point' to hostage deal
How a Jewish WWII veteran is using his voice to fight antisemitism
Family in Gaza forced to live in the ruins of what used to be their home
Man films family's journey after being forced from Gaza City
'Not just killed, cruelly mutilated': Witness describes assault of women on Oct. 7
IDF publishes video alleging operational tunnel inside Al Shifa hospital complex
Doctors in Gaza hospital forced to remove premature babies from incubators as supplies run out
Israel shows CNN an underground tunnel between a school and hospital in Gaza
IDF says video shows Hamas fighter outside hospital with RPG launcher
Gaza's second largest hospital collapses under Israeli bombardment
Israeli forces surround biggest Palestinian hospital
Bash to Netanyahu: Why won't you take responsibility now?
Gaza hospital is hit as journalist reports live
