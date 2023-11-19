Video Ad Feedback
Fareed: Ukraine faces trouble on two fronts
CNN's Fareed Zakaria says one crucial global crisis is in danger of being forgotten, the war in Ukraine. Hear his take.
GPS with Fareed Zakaria 15 videos
Fareed: Ukraine faces trouble on two fronts
Fareed: Consider the long-term outcomes of the Israel-Hamas war
Fareed shares what the 'severest setback' would be for Hamas now
Fareed's take: Democrats must change course on immigration
Fareed's take: Ukrainians are determined—but worry about their allies
Gen. Mark Milley on a 'mistake' he made with Trump
World leader says Zelensky should compromise with Putin. Hear his response
Ex-Google CEO makes prediction about the future of Artificial Intelligence
'We can't trust what we see': James Cameron on video and AI
Fareed's Take: The US immigration system is broken
Fareed's Take: China's 'third revolution' has sent ripple effects across the world
How right-wing populism is gaining ground in Europe
'No unity in Russia': President Zelensky says
Fareed's Take: How engaged should the US be with the world?
Hear why Biden thinks Ukraine is not ready to join NATO
