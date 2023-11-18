exp Dead hostages Nic Robertson FST111804aSEG02 cnni world_00021901.png
Recovery of dead hostages leaves unanswered questions for families
Israeli forces recovered the bodies of two Israeli female hostages in recent days, including a fellow soldier. CNN's Nic Robertson reports.
Source: CNN
