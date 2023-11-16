Video Ad Feedback
Putin pardons convicted murderers who fight in Ukraine
CNN's Fred Pleitgen reports on Russian President Vladimir Putin pardoning and releasing convicted murderers who fight in the war against Ukraine.
Putin pardons convicted murderers who fight in Ukraine
Ukraine releases drone video purporting to show massive losses of Russian weapons
Ukrainian sergeant explains why military aid is essential to war against Russia
Russia's latest offensive 'is failing,' says Ukrainian government advisor
See how Ukrainian forces launched attack inside Russian-occupied Crimea
Video shows US-provided ATACMS missiles in action in Ukraine
See how this Ukrainian battalion used jet skis to land in Russian-occupied territory
22-year-old viral TikTok star says he was tortured for posting this video
Ret. colonel flags Russia's new tactic using their missiles
Expert breaks down 'major deal' of Russian retreat on Black Sea
'Absolutely annihilated': CNN reporter at the scene of a deadly Russian strike
This is where the future of Ukraine aid stands amid a House without a speaker
Go inside a tank fighting on Ukraine's front lines
Retired US general warns select few in congress are 'sabotaging' US foreign policy
See Ukrainian drone drop bombs on Russian battle tank
Military analyst on the message US sends to Kremlin if funding to Ukraine stops
