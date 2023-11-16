Hamas attack on Israel 16 videos
Video Ad Feedback
'Please give her back': Relative of 3-year-old hostage makes plea to Hamas
07:28
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Doctors in Gaza hospital forced to remove premature babies from incubators as supplies run out
04:14
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Israel shows CNN an underground tunnel between a school and hospital in Gaza
08:12
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
IDF says video shows Hamas fighter outside hospital with RPG launcher
01:58
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Gaza's second largest hospital collapses under Israeli bombardment
03:37
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Israeli forces surround biggest Palestinian hospital
02:41
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Bash to Netanyahu: Why won't you take responsibility now?
04:01
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Gaza hospital is hit as journalist reports live
00:48
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
See the unique way Israelis honor those killed on October 7th
04:55
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Videos show the horror after several hospitals struck in Gaza
03:31
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
CNN reporter embeds with IDF in Gaza. Here's what he saw
03:34
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Hear what some Israeli analysts think will slow fight against Hamas
03:13
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Hamas videos from fighters' point-of-view illustrate war techniques
01:43
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Hear from father who thought daughter was killed in Hamas attack, and now told she may be alive
04:48
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Hear what Queen Rania of Jordan said about Hamas and the 'root cause' of the conflict
02:26
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
CNN military analyst predicts Israel's next steps in war
01:04
Now playing- Source: CNN