Video Ad Feedback
Bash to Netanyahu: Why won't you take responsibility now?
CNN's Dana Bash talks to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, pressing him on not accepting giving control of Gaza to Palestinian authorities after the war. Hear his response.
04:01 - Source: CNN
Hamas attack on Israel 15 videos
Video Ad Feedback
Bash to Netanyahu: Why won't you take responsibility now?
04:01
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Israeli forces surround biggest Palestinian hospital
02:41
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
See the unique way Israelis honor those killed on October 7th
04:55
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Videos show the horror after several hospitals struck in Gaza
03:31
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
CNN reporter embeds with IDF in Gaza. Here's what he saw
03:34
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Hear what some Israeli analysts think will slow fight against Hamas
03:13
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Hamas videos from fighters' point-of-view illustrate war techniques
01:43
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Hear from father who thought daughter was killed in Hamas attack, and now told she may be alive
04:48
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Hear what Queen Rania of Jordan said about Hamas and the 'root cause' of the conflict
02:26
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
CNN military analyst predicts Israel's next steps in war
01:04
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
CNN embeds with Israeli forces inside Gaza
03:57
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Family mourns the loss of three generations killed in an airstrike in Gaza
03:02
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Israel massacre survivor revisits festival site four weeks after attack
07:13
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
How Hamas is attempting to control the narrative
03:07
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Dramatic video shows rockets fired into Gaza
04:03
Now playing- Source: CNN