Hear President Xi's message to women amid declining birth rates in China
China is facing a population crisis as its birth rate continues to decline, leading to a shrinking population for the first time in decades. President Xi addressed this issue by encouraging women to go back home and have children. CNN's Will Ripley has the report.
02:38 - Source: CNN
