He was preparing to marry his boyfriend. Days later he began preparing for a funeral
Omer Ohana mourns the loss of his partner, IDF Capt. Sagi Golan. They were due to get married on October 20, but Ohana's worst fears became a reality when Golan didn't return home on October 7.
05:24 - Source: CNN
Hamas attack on Israel 16 videos
CNN reporter embeds with IDF in Gaza. Here's what he saw
03:34
Hear what some Israeli analysts think will slow fight against Hamas
03:13
Hamas videos from fighters' point-of-view illustrate war techniques
01:43
Thousands of Palestinians flee south on foot as Israel steps up offensive in Gaza City
02:39
'A graveyard for children': UN chief on death toll in Gaza
02:51
Hear from father who thought daughter was killed in Hamas attack, and now told she may be alive
04:48
Hear what Queen Rania of Jordan said about Hamas and the 'root cause' of the conflict
02:26
Massive blast at refugee camp in central Gaza
03:39
CNN military analyst predicts Israel's next steps in war
01:04
CNN embeds with Israeli forces inside Gaza
03:57
Family mourns the loss of three generations killed in an airstrike in Gaza
03:02
Israel massacre survivor revisits festival site four weeks after attack
07:13
How Hamas is attempting to control the narrative
03:07
Dramatic video shows rockets fired into Gaza
04:03
Video shows chaos and horror following Israel's latest airstrike on refugee camp in Gaza
02:23
