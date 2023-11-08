Video Ad Feedback
Why an American nurse who got out of Gaza says she would go back
CNN's Anderson Cooper speaks with Emily "Cali" Callahan, an American nurse activity manager with Doctors Without Borders, who shared her experience working with Palestinians in Gaza before returning to the US.
07:49 - Source: CNN
Hamas attack on Israel 16 videos
'A graveyard for children': UN chief on death toll in Gaza
Video shows Palestinian workers abused in Israeli detention
Hear from father who thought daughter was killed in Hamas attack, and now told she may be alive
Hear what Queen Rania of Jordan said about Hamas and the 'root cause' of the conflict
Massive blast at refugee camp in central Gaza
CNN military analyst predicts Israel's next steps in war
CNN embeds with Israeli forces inside Gaza
Family mourns the loss of three generations killed in an airstrike in Gaza
Israel massacre survivor revisits festival site four weeks after attack
How Hamas is attempting to control the narrative
Dramatic video shows rockets fired into Gaza
Video shows chaos and horror following Israel's latest airstrike on refugee camp in Gaza
CNN anchor asks IDF spokesman where Palestinians were supposed to go after airstrike. Hear his response
Netanyahu adviser addresses civilian casualties after strike on Jabalya camp
Israeli airstrike turns Gaza's largest refugee camp to rubble
