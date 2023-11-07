Four men charged with stealing 18-karat golden toilet worth $6 million

A fully functioning solid gold toilet, made by Italian artist Maurizio Cattelan, is going into public use at the Guggenheim Museum in New York on September 15, 2016. A guard will be stationed outside the bathroom to protect the work, entitled 'America', which recalls Marcel Duchamp's famous work, 'Fountain'. / AFP / William EDWARDS
Four men have been charged over the 2019 theft of a fully functioning 18-karat golden toilet from Blenheim palace in southern England.
