exp egypt museum tourism intv 11073PSEG1 CNNi World_00013801.png
Video Ad Feedback
Egypt's Tourism Minister says new $1 billion museum nearly ready to open
Ahmad Issa tells CNN's Richard Quest that plans are underway to open the Grand Egyptian Museum, despite the region's geopolitical tensions.
01:38 - Source: CNN
Stories worth watching 16 videos
exp egypt museum tourism intv 11073PSEG1 CNNi World_00013801.png
Video Ad Feedback
Egypt's Tourism Minister says new $1 billion museum nearly ready to open
01:38
Now playing
- Source: CNN
video thumbnail northern lights 1
Video Ad Feedback
Northern lights create dazzling spectacle in the sky worldwide
00:40
Now playing
- Source: CNN
california homeowner fires back
Video Ad Feedback
See homeowner's intense shootout with armed intruders
01:52
Now playing
- Source: KCAL/KCBS
VIDEO THUMBNAIL Whale shark hawai'i
Video Ad Feedback
World's largest species of fish spotted in rare appearance
00:44
Now playing
- Source: CNN
A fully functioning solid gold toilet, made by Italian artist Maurizio Cattelan, is going into public use at the Guggenheim Museum in New York on September 15, 2016. A guard will be stationed outside the bathroom to protect the work, entitled 'America', which recalls Marcel Duchamp's famous work, 'Fountain'. / AFP / William EDWARDS
Video Ad Feedback
Four men charged with stealing 18-karat golden toilet worth $6 million
00:31
Now playing
- Source: CNN
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 11: Taylor Swift attends "Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour" Concert Movie World Premiere at AMC The Grove 14 on October 11, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)
Video Ad Feedback
Gannett announces the reporter it hired to cover Taylor Swift
00:43
Now playing
- Source: CNN
911 for a hug
Video Ad Feedback
A child in Florida called 911. What he asked for might surprise you
00:39
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Loch Ness Deepscan DV8
Video Ad Feedback
What Loch Ness monster hunters found after biggest search in 50 years
03:21
Now playing
- Source: CNN
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 31: Heidi Klum attends Heidi Klum's 22nd Annual Halloween Party presented by Patron El Alto at Marquee on October 31, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for Heidi Klum)
Video Ad Feedback
See Heidi Klum's entrance to her annual Halloween bash
01:06
Now playing
- Source: CNN
pumpkin disposal thumb
Video Ad Feedback
Halloween pumpkins are an environmental nightmare. Here's an earth-friendly guide for throwing them away
01:20
Now playing
- Source: CNN
hakeem oluseyi newsnight
Video Ad Feedback
Astrophysicist explains why dinosaurs died when crocodiles survived
02:52
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Matthew Perry
Video Ad Feedback
'Friends' star, Matthew Perry, dead at 54
01:38
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Kangaroo Dog Fight 2
Video Ad Feedback
See martial arts instructor face off with 'jacked' kangaroo
01:45
Now playing
- Source: CNN
bear breaks into home and takes lasagna, affil video
Video Ad Feedback
Woman got a notification about a bear in her home. See what happened next
01:49
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Carlos Pena property
Video Ad Feedback
A SWAT raid caused $60,000 in damages. This innocent man has to pay the price
03:20
Now playing
- Source: CNN
smuckers headquarters
Video Ad Feedback
Biker stomps car windshield out. Then the driver got out to confront him
00:36
Now playing
- Source: CNN