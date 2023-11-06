Thomas Hand and daughter
Hear from father who thought daughter was killed in Hamas attack, and now told she may be alive
Israeli father Thomas Hand was previously told his 8-year-old daughter was killed during the Hamas attack on Israel. Nearly a month after the massacre, the Israeli army informed him "it's highly probable" that his daughter is alive and a Hamas hostage. Hand speaks with CNN's Ed Lavandera.
Hear what Queen Rania of Jordan said about Hamas and the 'root cause' of the conflict
Massive blast at refugee camp in central Gaza
CNN military analyst predicts Israel's next steps in war
CNN embeds with Israeli forces inside Gaza
Family mourns the loss of three generations killed in an airstrike in Gaza
Israel massacre survivor revisits festival site four weeks after attack
How Hamas is attempting to control the narrative
Dramatic video shows rockets fired into Gaza
Video shows chaos and horror following Israel's latest airstrike on refugee camp in Gaza
CNN anchor asks IDF spokesman where Palestinians were supposed to go after airstrike. Hear his response
Netanyahu adviser addresses civilian casualties after strike on Jabalya camp
Israeli airstrike turns Gaza's largest refugee camp to rubble
'You decided to still drop a bomb': Wolf Blitzer presses IDF spokesman on Israeli airstrike on refugee camp
'Pure cruelty': Forensic experts reflect after Hamas attack
'Teeming with children': Correspondent who reported from Gazan refugee camp
