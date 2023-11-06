Video Ad Feedback
Hear from father who thought daughter was killed in Hamas attack, and now told she may be alive
Israeli father Thomas Hand was previously told his 8-year-old daughter was killed during the Hamas attack on Israel. Nearly a month after the massacre, the Israeli army informed him "it's highly probable" that his daughter is alive and a Hamas hostage. Hand speaks with CNN's Ed Lavandera.
04:48 - Source: CNN
Hamas attack on Israel 16 videos
Hear from father who thought daughter was killed in Hamas attack, and now told she may be alive
Hear what Queen Rania of Jordan said about Hamas and the 'root cause' of the conflict
02:26
Massive blast at refugee camp in central Gaza
03:39
CNN military analyst predicts Israel's next steps in war
01:04
CNN embeds with Israeli forces inside Gaza
03:57
Family mourns the loss of three generations killed in an airstrike in Gaza
03:02
Israel massacre survivor revisits festival site four weeks after attack
07:13
How Hamas is attempting to control the narrative
03:07
Dramatic video shows rockets fired into Gaza
04:03
Video shows chaos and horror following Israel's latest airstrike on refugee camp in Gaza
02:23
CNN anchor asks IDF spokesman where Palestinians were supposed to go after airstrike. Hear his response
03:10
Netanyahu adviser addresses civilian casualties after strike on Jabalya camp
01:55
Israeli airstrike turns Gaza's largest refugee camp to rubble
02:44
'You decided to still drop a bomb': Wolf Blitzer presses IDF spokesman on Israeli airstrike on refugee camp
01:02
'Pure cruelty': Forensic experts reflect after Hamas attack
04:55
'Teeming with children': Correspondent who reported from Gazan refugee camp
01:15
