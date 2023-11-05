Video Ad Feedback
CNN military analyst predicts Israel's next steps in war
CNN military analyst and retired Colonel Cedric Leighton says Israel will face challenges in what he predicts as their next steps in the war over Gaza.
Hamas attack on Israel 15 videos
CNN military analyst predicts Israel's next steps in war
CNN embeds with Israeli forces inside Gaza
Family mourns the loss of three generations killed in an airstrike in Gaza
Israel massacre survivor revisits festival site four weeks after attack
How Hamas is attempting to control the narrative
Dramatic video shows rockets fired into Gaza
Video shows chaos and horror following Israel's latest airstrike on refugee camp in Gaza
CNN anchor asks IDF spokesman where Palestinians were supposed to go after airstrike. Hear his response
Netanyahu adviser addresses civilian casualties after strike on Jabalya camp
Israeli airstrike turns Gaza's largest refugee camp to rubble
'You decided to still drop a bomb': Wolf Blitzer presses IDF spokesman on Israeli airstrike on refugee camp
'Pure cruelty': Forensic experts reflect after Hamas attack
'Teeming with children': Correspondent who reported from Gazan refugee camp
Videos capture scene as mob storms Russian airport
This is what the 'second stage' of war looks like in Gaza
