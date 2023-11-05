Video Ad Feedback
Cindy McCain: aid groups need safe access to people in Gaza
Aid groups want safe access to the people in Gaza so they can provide food and water. Cindy McCain, Executive Director of the World Food Programme, spoke to Kim Brunhuber from Cairo, where she met with Egyptian officials.
03:47 - Source: CNN
