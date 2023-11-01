Video Ad Feedback
Hear King Charles addresses dark colonial period during trip to Kenya
Britain's King Charles III and Queen Camilla are visiting Kenya to mark 60 years of independence from British Colonial rule. Some Kenyans are still seeking reparations over claims of torture and human rights abuses committed by the British Empire. CNN's Max Foster reports.
02:51 - Source: CNN
World News 16 videos
Video Ad Feedback
Hear King Charles addresses dark colonial period during trip to Kenya
02:51
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
How Iran is flexing its military muscle in response to the Israel-Hamas war
02:40
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
CNN goes underground at Israel's only shielded blood bank
03:24
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Family of Thai migrant worker plead for release of son held hostage by Hamas
03:25
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Videos capture scene as mob storms Russian airport
02:49
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Iranian teen dies following alleged assault by morality police
00:36
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Here's why tens of thousands of teachers are protesting in South Korea
02:25
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Father of kidnapped son responds to Netanyahu announcing phase two of war
02:57
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
On GPS: Iranian Foreign Minister on the danger of a wider war
02:06
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
See how close Chinese fighter jet came to US bomber
01:01
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Retired Col. on what messages the US is sending to Iran with latest strike
01:01
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Drone footage shows widespread devastation caused by Category 5 hurricane
02:24
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Russia practices 'massive nuclear strike' in military drill
00:44
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
See moment ships collide after confrontation
01:07
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Night vision video shows police raid animal trafficking ring
00:43
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
A barrel bomb killed this man's father. Four Syrian generals now face a landmark war crimes trial
04:30
Now playing- Source: CNN