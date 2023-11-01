Video Ad Feedback
Hear adviser to Netanyahu justify strike on Jabalya refugee camp
An Israeli strike on Gaza's densely populated Jabalya refugee camp left catastrophic damage and killed a large number of people, according to eyewitnesses and medics in Hamas-run Gaza. CNN's John Berman talks to Sr. Adviser to Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu, Mark Regev, to address the impact the strike had on civilians.
Hamas attack on Israel 16 videos
Israeli airstrike turns Gaza's largest refugee camp to rubble
'You decided to still drop a bomb': Wolf Blitzer presses IDF spokesman on Israeli airstrike on refugee camp
'Pure cruelty': Forensic experts reflect after Hamas attack
'Teeming with children': Correspondent who reported from Gazan refugee camp
Videos capture scene as mob storms Russian airport
This is what the 'second stage' of war looks like in Gaza
CNN military analyst on what Israeli troops may encounter inside Hamas tunnels
6-year-old boy was holding his mom's hand to go make a sandwich -- then the airstrikes hit
UN warehouses swarmed by people searching for basic necessities
Drone footage shows extensive damage near refugee camp in Gaza
Thai government calls for release of 18 Thais held hostage
Father of kidnapped son responds to Netanyahu announcing phase two of war
IDF soldiers based in northern Israel say they're facing 3 threats from Hezbollah
Video shows the aftermath of airstrikes in Gaza City
Night vision images appear to show tank rounds across the Israel-Gaza border
