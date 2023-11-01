hakeem oluseyi newsnight
Video Ad Feedback
Astrophysicist explains why dinosaurs died when crocodiles survived
Astrophysicist Hakeem Oluseyi breaks down a new study that suggests how the dust from the asteroid that hit Earth blocked the sun to an extent that plants were unable to photosynthesize, a biological process critical for life, for almost two years afterward.
02:52 - Source: CNN
Latest Videos 17 videos
hakeem oluseyi newsnight
Video Ad Feedback
Astrophysicist explains why dinosaurs died when crocodiles survived
02:52
Now playing
- Source: CNN
ty cobb
Video Ad Feedback
Ex-Trump WH lawyer weighs in on Trump gag order reinstated
01:56
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Chris Christie 2
Video Ad Feedback
Why Chris Christie wants Donald Trump on Colorado ballot in 2024
01:13
Now playing
- Source: CNN
shimon maine gov vpx
Video Ad Feedback
CNN reporter confronts Maine governor over previous warning about Lewiston shooter
01:39
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Tampa Police Department Chief
Video Ad Feedback
Hear from authorities after man charged in Tampa shooting
01:23
Now playing
- Source: Bay News 9
Matthew Perry
Video Ad Feedback
Matthew Perry, 'Friends' star, dead at 54, LA Times reports
01:43
Now playing
- Source: CNN
PENCE
Video Ad Feedback
Mike Pence announces end of presidential campaign
01:06
Now playing
- Source: CNN
MAINE GOVERNOR
Video Ad Feedback
Maine governor speaks after shooting suspect found dead
00:39
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Juliette Kayyem
Video Ad Feedback
'Odd': Analyst describes Lewiston police press conference
01:44
Now playing
- Source: CNN
john miller manhunt
Video Ad Feedback
Search for suspected gunman expands to local river. Here's why
01:51
Now playing
- Source: CNN
WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 06: U.S. Rep. Dean Phillips (D-MN) attends a news conference on Iran negotiations on Capitol Hill, April 06, 2022 in Washington, DC. The group said the Biden Administration should not remove sanctions until they are certain Iran is no longer developing nuclear weapons and threatening regional security. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)
Video Ad Feedback
Hear who Dean Phillips thinks will win a Trump vs Biden election
01:44
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Leroy Walker Sr intv vpx
Video Ad Feedback
'I just can't hate him': Father of shooting victim on how he's finding compassion
02:52
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Police respond to an active shooter situation in Lewiston, Maine, Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)
Video Ad Feedback
Here's what we know about the Maine shooting suspect
02:27
Now playing
- Source: CNN
01 china us fighter jet intercept south china sea GRAB
Video Ad Feedback
See how close Chinese fighter jet came to US bomber
01:01
Now playing
- Source: CNN
robert card manhun foreman
Video Ad Feedback
How new information about Maine gunman changes the search for him
03:09
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Maine shooting
Video Ad Feedback
Video shows people sprinting out of bowling alley
00:54
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Police activity near the scene of a reported shooting in Lewiston, Maine, on Wednesday, October 25.
Video Ad Feedback
CNN analyst explains what stands out in photo of suspect
01:41
Now playing
- Source: CNN