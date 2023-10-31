Video Ad Feedback
'You decided to still drop a bomb': Wolf Blitzer presses IDF spokesman on Israeli airstrike on refugee camp
CNN's Wolf Blitzer interviews a spokesperson for the Israel Defense Forces about the deadly airstrike that the IDF says targeted a top Hamas commander in Gaza's largest refugee camp.
World News 16 videos
'You decided to still drop a bomb': Wolf Blitzer presses IDF spokesman on Israeli airstrike on refugee camp
Family of Thai migrant worker plead for release of son held hostage by Hamas
Videos capture scene as mob storms Russian airport
Iranian teen dies following alleged assault by morality police
Here's why tens of thousands of teachers are protesting in South Korea
Father of kidnapped son responds to Netanyahu announcing phase two of war
On GPS: Iranian Foreign Minister on the danger of a wider war
See how close Chinese fighter jet came to US bomber
Retired Col. on what messages the US is sending to Iran with latest strike
Drone footage shows widespread devastation caused by Category 5 hurricane
Russia practices 'massive nuclear strike' in military drill
See moment ships collide after confrontation
Night vision video shows police raid animal trafficking ring
A barrel bomb killed this man's father. Four Syrian generals now face a landmark war crimes trial
Natalee Holloway's mom speaks out after Van Der Sloot's confession
Video shows aftermath scenes of Israeli airstrikes in Rafah
