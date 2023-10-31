east jerusalem ebof vpx
Palestinians in East Jerusalem describe living in fear
Erin Burnett Out Front
CNN's Erin Burnett speaks with Palestinians living in East Jerusalem who say they are afraid to leave their homes for fear of being arrested by Israeli police.
Hamas attack on Israel 16 videos
Palestinians in East Jerusalem describe living in fear
sidner morgue 2
'Pure cruelty': Forensic experts reflect after Hamas attack
crowd storms airport in dagestan no black bars
Videos capture scene as mob storms Russian airport
This image taken from the Israeli border with the Gaza Strip on October 29, 2023, shows black smoke ascending from the Gaza Strip amid the ongoing battles between Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas. The Israeli army has raised the number of troops fighting inside the Gaza Strip, a spokesman said on October 29, 2023, as the military stepped up its war on Hamas in the tiny Palestinian territory. Thousands of civilians, both Palestinians and Israelis, have died since October 7, 2023, after Palestinian Hamas militants based in the Gaza Strip entered southern Israel in an unprecedented attack triggering a war declared by Israel on Hamas with retaliatory bombings on Gaza. (Photo by FADEL SENNA / AFP) (Photo by FADEL SENNA/AFP via Getty Images)
This is what the 'second stage' of war looks like in Gaza
Leighton
CNN military analyst on what Israeli troops may encounter inside Hamas tunnels
Gaza children nightmare jomana haradsheh pkg intl vpx
6-year-old boy was holding his mom's hand to go make a sandwich -- then the airstrikes hit
gaza warehouses
UN warehouses swarmed by people searching for basic necessities
damage near gaza refugee camp
Drone footage shows extensive damage near refugee camp in Gaza
Ivan Watson Thai hostage pkg
Thai government calls for release of 18 Thais held hostage
father of idf soldier
Father of kidnapped son responds to Netanyahu announcing phase two of war
Sciutto Metula pkg vpx
IDF soldiers based in northern Israel say they're facing 3 threats from Hezbollah
Aftermath of airstrikes in Gaza City
Video shows the aftermath of airstrikes in Gaza City
night vision video of tank rounds israel gaza border 1027
Night vision images appear to show tank rounds across the Israel-Gaza border
Mark Regev
'Who takes over?': Tapper presses Netanyahu adviser on the future of Gaza
Mark Regev
Video shows extensive airstrikes on Gaza
edan alexander
Mother of missing American IDF soldier speaks about last time she talked with him
