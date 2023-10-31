Video Ad Feedback
Palestinians in East Jerusalem describe living in fear
CNN's Erin Burnett speaks with Palestinians living in East Jerusalem who say they are afraid to leave their homes for fear of being arrested by Israeli police.
Source: CNN
Hamas attack on Israel 16 videos
'Pure cruelty': Forensic experts reflect after Hamas attack
04:55
Source: CNN
Videos capture scene as mob storms Russian airport
02:49
Source: CNN
This is what the 'second stage' of war looks like in Gaza
02:45
Source: CNN
CNN military analyst on what Israeli troops may encounter inside Hamas tunnels
01:11
Source: CNN
6-year-old boy was holding his mom's hand to go make a sandwich -- then the airstrikes hit
03:24
Source: CNN
UN warehouses swarmed by people searching for basic necessities
02:05
Source: CNN
Drone footage shows extensive damage near refugee camp in Gaza
00:57
Source: CNN
Thai government calls for release of 18 Thais held hostage
03:20
Source: CNN
Father of kidnapped son responds to Netanyahu announcing phase two of war
02:57
Source: CNN
IDF soldiers based in northern Israel say they're facing 3 threats from Hezbollah
02:37
Source: CNN
Video shows the aftermath of airstrikes in Gaza City
03:32
Source: CNN
Night vision images appear to show tank rounds across the Israel-Gaza border
01:57
Source: CNN
'Who takes over?': Tapper presses Netanyahu adviser on the future of Gaza
02:00
Source: CNN
Video shows extensive airstrikes on Gaza
01:00
Source: CNN
Mother of missing American IDF soldier speaks about last time she talked with him
02:34
Source: CNN