Video Ad Feedback
Hundreds join antisemitic mob at Russian airport
CNN's Frederik Pleitgen reports on hundreds of protesters who stormed Dagestan airport in southwestern Russia.
02:24 - Source: CNN
Stories worth watching 16 videos
Video Ad Feedback
Hundreds join antisemitic mob at Russian airport
02:24
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
This highly sought after skill could actually be bad for your health
02:29
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
A Mars Express satellite captures amazing video imaging of 'Labyrinth of Night'
00:48
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Watch: Carving your Halloween pumpkin? Don't do this
01:57
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'GET OUT': Hear the terrifying words some visitors hear at the US's only ouija board museum
03:14
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'Friends' star, Matthew Perry, dead at 54
01:38
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
See martial arts instructor face off with 'jacked' kangaroo
01:45
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Woman got a notification about a bear in her home. See what happened next
01:49
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
A SWAT raid caused $60,000 in damages. This innocent man has to pay the price
03:20
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Taking more naps could change your brain size
02:35
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Biker stomps car windshield out. Then the driver got out to confront him
00:36
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
A silent, creeping threat is endangering a major city's drinking water
03:36
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
She borrowed $34,000 in student loans. Now she owes over $500,000
02:21
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
This infamous piece of Hollywood history may be gone forever. Hear why
02:28
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Taylor Swift cuts TV promo for NFL game
01:20
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
AI girlfriends are here and they're posing a threat to a generation of men
03:31
Now playing- Source: CNN