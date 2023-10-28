Human rights groups say Armita Geravand was beaten by morality police in Iran. Original source of photo is her Instagram which has been deactivated
Iranian teen dies following alleged assault by morality police
Armita Geravand, a teenage Iranian girl who fell into a coma after she was allegedly assaulted by the country's morality police for not wearing a headscarf has died, according to Iranian state media.
