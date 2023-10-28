Video Ad Feedback
Video shows the aftermath of airstrikes in Gaza City
The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) says its warplanes have struck 150 underground targets overnight as it is "expanding ground operations" in the Gaza Strip. Nearly all communication networks in Gaza are reported to be out of service and have been for many hours.
Hamas attack on Israel
Video shows the aftermath of airstrikes in Gaza City
Night vision images appear to show tank rounds across the Israel-Gaza border
'Who takes over?': Tapper presses Netanyahu adviser on the future of Gaza
Video shows extensive airstrikes on Gaza
Mother of missing American IDF soldier speaks about last time she talked with him
Al Jazeera journalist's family killed in strike on Gaza
Surgeon slams Biden's comment on Palestinian death toll
Woman held hostage by Hamas speaks for first time after release
Hear from Hamas founding leader's son, who became a spy for Israel
Hear woman's account of her capture by Hamas and escape
Video shows release of women abducted by Hamas
CNN producer tried to flee Gaza with his family. Hear why he had to turn back
See the new weapon Israel is using to fight Hamas
Israeli families fleeing the border find refuge in a unique Jerusalem hotel
Reporter: We are witnessed the most heavy and sustained airstrikes on Gaza
Here's what it would take to destroy Hamas
