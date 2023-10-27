Video Ad Feedback
There's controversy around the death toll in Gaza. CNN explains why
The Hamas-controlled health ministry in Gaza has responded to President Biden's questioning the reliability of casualty figures by publishing the names of what it says are thousands killed since Hamas attacked Israel on October 7, killing at least 1,400 people. In the wake of that attack, the Israel Defense Forces have launched a campaign against the militant group and imposed a complete siege of the Gaza strip. CNN's Salma Abdelaziz reports.
04:05 - Source: CNN
