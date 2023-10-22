Video Ad Feedback
Volunteer Israeli medic recounts horror of Hamas attack
Naomi Galeano, a volunteer medic with the United Hatzalah emergency service, tells CNN's Erin Burnett what she saw as she rushed in to try and save victims of the Hamas terrorist attack and the precautions she takes to stay alive and do her job.
02:49 - Source: CNN
Hamas attack on Israel 17 videos
