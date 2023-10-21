Video Ad Feedback
See moment aid trucks crossed into Gaza from Egypt
Gaza's border with Egypt briefly opened at the Rafah crossing to allow 20 truckloads of humanitarian aid into the enclave. Thousands of civilians are in desperate need as Israel's siege of the territory continues.
Source: CNN
