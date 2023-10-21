video thumbnail trucks rafah crossing israel gaza
See moment aid trucks crossed into Gaza from Egypt
Gaza's border with Egypt briefly opened at the Rafah crossing to allow 20 truckloads of humanitarian aid into the enclave. Thousands of civilians are in desperate need as Israel's siege of the territory continues.
World News 16 videos
video thumbnail animals rescue 1
Night vision video shows police raid animal trafficking ring
Hertling CNNTM 10.20
Attacks on US military in Middle East stoke fear of regional war
syria war crimes trial karadsheh pkg intl ldn vpx_00030827.png
A barrel bomb killed this man's father. Four Syrian generals now face a landmark war crimes trial
Beth Holloway speaks to media after the appearance of Joran van den Sloot outside the Hugo L. Black Federal Courthouse Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2023, in Birmingham, Ala. Van der Sloot, the chief suspect in Natalee Holloway's 2005 disappearance in Aruba admitted he killed her and disposed of her remains, and has agreed to plead guilty to charges he tried to extort money from the teen's mother years later, a U.S. judge said Wednesday.
Natalee Holloway's mom speaks out after Van Der Sloot's confession
protests vpx 01
Protests break out across Middle East after deadly hospital blast
rafah aftermath salma dnt vpx
Video shows aftermath scenes of Israeli airstrikes in Rafah
india same-sex marriage ruling awaited vedika sud intl ldn vpx_00005217.png
This Indian gay couple got secretly married. Now they are fighting for recognition
new british coins 1
UK unveils new coins that will go into circulation
afghanistan earthquake herat survivors coren intl pkg_00025907.png
'Nothing remains': Afghan mother loses all 7 children in quake
Festival vpx
How Hamas trapped civilians at music festival
afghanistan earthquakes aftermath intl pkg_00011409.png
Afghans reeling after devastating earthquakes
video thumbnail secret classroom afghanistan salma pkg
See inside a secret classroom defying Taliban orders
afghanistan earthquakes aftermath intl pkg_00011409.png
See supplies delivered through zip line to village cut off by floodwaters
Chance Armenia Refugees 02 SCREENGRAB
Reporter: Armenia refugee crisis has devastated Putin's reputation in region
A handout photo provided by the Narges Mohammadi Foundation on October 2, 2023 shows an undated, unlocated photo of Iranian rights campaigner Narges Mohammadi. (Photo by NARGES MOHAMMADI FOUNDATION / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO / NARGES MOHAMMADI FOUNDATION" - NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS (Photo by -/NARGES MOHAMMADI FOUNDATION/AFP via Getty Images)
She just won the Nobel Peace Prize. Hear what she told CNN from prison
