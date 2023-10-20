Video Ad Feedback
Attacks on US military in Middle East stoke fear of regional war
The Pentagon Press Secretary Air Force Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder confirmed the USS Carney shot down three land attack missiles as well as several drones that were launched by Iran-backed Houthi forces in Yemen. The incident was one of a series in recent days with US bases being targeted by drones in Syria and Iraq amid increasing tensions in the region as the war between Israel and Hamas continues.
03:29 - Source: CNN
Hamas attack on Israel 17 videos
Video Ad Feedback
Attacks on US military in Middle East stoke fear of regional war
03:29
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Biden on why funding Israel and Ukraine matters to Americans
03:21
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Hear the chilling call a daughter placed to her father as she and her brother were taken hostage
03:44
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Video shows rocket fired from Gaza make sharp turn back before blast seen at hospital
01:30
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Chilling audio from Israeli medic reveals terrifying last moments
05:51
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Video taken by Hamas shows rampage through Israeli homes
05:11
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'Feet, toes, anything': Gazans desperately search for relatives' remains after hospital explosion
03:41
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
IDF releases audio claiming to be Hamas operatives discussing hospital blast
00:52
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Protests break out across Middle East after deadly hospital blast
04:05
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Israel releases images it claims prove IDF not responsible for Gaza hospital blast
03:58
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Video shows aftermath of deadly Gaza hospital blast
00:51
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'Incredible': CNN anchor reacts to seeing underground hospital in Israel
03:30
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
CNN reporter walks through deserted Israeli city one mile from Gaza border
03:55
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
She has been inside tunnels built by Hamas under Gaza. Hear why they might matter now
02:59
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Video shows aftermath scenes of Israeli airstrikes in Rafah
03:08
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'I'm sorry': Father sends heartfelt message to family held hostage
01:26
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Netanyahu adviser accuses Hamas of inflating civilian casualty numbers in Gaza
01:20
Now playing- Source: CNN