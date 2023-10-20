Video Ad Feedback
Will Israel's military invade Gaza? See what CNN filmed near Israel-Gaza border
CNN's Nic Robertson reports on the latest developments on Israel's possible military incursion into Gaza.
02:36 - Source: CNN
Hamas attack on Israel 17 videos
Video Ad Feedback
Will Israel's military invade Gaza? See what CNN filmed near Israel-Gaza border
02:36
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Biden on why funding Israel and Ukraine matters to Americans
03:21
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Hear the chilling call a daughter placed to her father as she and her brother were taken hostage
03:44
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Video shows rocket fired from Gaza make sharp turn back before blast seen at hospital
01:30
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Chilling audio from Israeli medic reveals terrifying last moments
05:51
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Video taken by Hamas shows rampage through Israeli homes
05:11
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'Feet, toes, anything': Gazans desperately search for relatives' remains after hospital explosion
03:41
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
IDF releases audio claiming to be Hamas operatives discussing hospital blast
00:52
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Protests break out across Middle East after deadly hospital blast
04:05
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Israel releases images it claims prove IDF not responsible for Gaza hospital blast
03:58
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Video shows aftermath of deadly Gaza hospital blast
00:51
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'Incredible': CNN anchor reacts to seeing underground hospital in Israel
03:30
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
CNN reporter walks through deserted Israeli city one mile from Gaza border
03:55
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
She has been inside tunnels built by Hamas under Gaza. Hear why they might matter now
02:59
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Video shows aftermath scenes of Israeli airstrikes in Rafah
03:08
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'I'm sorry': Father sends heartfelt message to family held hostage
01:26
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Netanyahu adviser accuses Hamas of inflating civilian casualty numbers in Gaza
01:20
Now playing- Source: CNN