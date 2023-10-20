Video Ad Feedback
CNN reporter breaks down why US naval ship downed missiles near Yemen
Pentagon says a U.S. warship in the Middle East shot down missiles and drones launched by Iranian-backed Houthi forces. CNN Pentagon Correspondent Oren Liebermann has more.
02:07 - Source: CNN
