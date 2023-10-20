ex navy seal hostage negotiator oshea vpx
Former hostage negotiator explains why release was a 'smart move' by Hamas
Two American hostages have been released by Hamas. Former Navy SEAL Commander and Coordinator Dan O'Shea joins CNN's Jake Tapper and explains why the release was a 'smart move.'
Hamas attack on Israel
Former hostage negotiator explains why release was a 'smart move' by Hamas
U.S. President Joe Biden delivers a prime-time address to the nation about his approaches to the conflict between Israel and Hamas, humanitarian assistance in Gaza and continued support for Ukraine in their war with Russia, from the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, U.S. October 19, 2023. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/Pool
Biden on why funding Israel and Ukraine matters to Americans
ilan regev intv 1018
Hear the chilling call a daughter placed to her father as she and her brother were taken hostage
A man walks with salvaged items past destroyed vehicles at the site of the Ahli Arab hospital in central Gaza on October 18, 2023 in the aftermath of an overnight strike there. A blast ripped through a hospital in war-torn Gaza killing hundreds of people late on October 17, sparking global condemnation and angry protests around the Muslim world. Israel and Palestinians traded blame for the incident, which an "outraged and deeply saddened" US President Joe Biden denounced while en route to the Middle East. (Photo by AFP) (Photo by -/AFP via Getty Images)
Video shows rocket fired from Gaza make sharp turn back before blast seen at hospital
Israeli medic
Chilling audio from Israeli medic reveals terrifying last moments
Video taken by Hamas shows rampage through Israeli homes
Video taken by Hamas shows rampage through Israeli homes
gazan civilians hospital search
'Feet, toes, anything': Gazans desperately search for relatives' remains after hospital explosion
This aerial view shows people standing before destroyed buildings at the site of the Ahli Arab hospital in central Gaza on October 18, 2023 in the aftermath of an overnight strike there. A blast ripped through a hospital in war-torn Gaza killing hundreds of people late on October 17, sparking global condemnation and angry protests around the Muslim world. Israel and Palestinians traded blame for the incident, which an "outraged and deeply saddened" US President Joe Biden denounced while en route to the Middle East. (Photo by Shadi AL-TABATIBI / AFP) (Photo by SHADI AL-TABATIBI/AFP via Getty Images)
IDF releases audio claiming to be Hamas operatives discussing hospital blast
protests vpx 01
Protests break out across Middle East after deadly hospital blast
gaza hospital idf vpx
Israel releases images it claims prove IDF not responsible for Gaza hospital blast
Gaza hospital blast
Video shows aftermath of deadly Gaza hospital blast
sidner underground tel aviv hospital
'Incredible': CNN anchor reacts to seeing underground hospital in Israel
sderot israel robertson dnt 1
CNN reporter walks through deserted Israeli city one mile from Gaza border
hamas tunnels magic wall 3
She has been inside tunnels built by Hamas under Gaza. Hear why they might matter now
rafah aftermath salma dnt vpx
Video shows aftermath scenes of Israeli airstrikes in Rafah
YONI ASHER
'I'm sorry': Father sends heartfelt message to family held hostage
mark regev lead
Netanyahu adviser accuses Hamas of inflating civilian casualty numbers in Gaza
