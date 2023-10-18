This aerial view shows people standing before destroyed buildings at the site of the Ahli Arab hospital in central Gaza on October 18, 2023 in the aftermath of an overnight strike there. A blast ripped through a hospital in war-torn Gaza killing hundreds of people late on October 17, sparking global condemnation and angry protests around the Muslim world. Israel and Palestinians traded blame for the incident, which an "outraged and deeply saddened" US President Joe Biden denounced while en route to the Middle East. (Photo by Shadi AL-TABATIBI / AFP) (Photo by SHADI AL-TABATIBI/AFP via Getty Images)
Video Ad Feedback
IDF releases audio claiming to be Hamas operatives discussing hospital blast
The Israel Defense Forces have released audio from a purported conversation between two Hamas operatives discussing the alleged misfiring of an Islamic Jihad rocket that, Israel says, landed on the Al-Ahli Baptist Hospital in Gaza. CNN cannot independently confirm what caused the explosion at the hospital and cannot verify the authenticity of the audio intercept.
00:52
Hamas attack on Israel 16 videos
protests vpx 01
Protests break out across Middle East after deadly hospital blast
04:05
gaza hospital idf vpx
Israel releases images it claims prove IDF not responsible for Gaza hospital blast
03:58
Gaza hospital blast
Video shows aftermath of deadly Gaza hospital blast
00:51
sidner underground tel aviv hospital
'Incredible': CNN anchor reacts to seeing underground hospital in Israel
03:30
sderot israel robertson dnt 1
CNN reporter walks through deserted Israeli city one mile from Gaza border
03:55
hamas tunnels magic wall 3
She has been inside tunnels built by Hamas under Gaza. Hear why they might matter now
02:59
rafah aftermath salma dnt vpx
Video shows aftermath scenes of Israeli airstrikes in Rafah
03:08
YONI ASHER
'I'm sorry': Father sends heartfelt message to family held hostage
01:26
mark regev lead
Netanyahu adviser accuses Hamas of inflating civilian casualty numbers in Gaza
01:20
Ibrahim Dahman vpx
CNN producer shares video diary of escape from Gaza City with his family
03:06
settlers rocks becky anderson pkg vpx
Video shows Israeli settlers throwing rocks and shooting at Palestinian home
03:57
robertson vpx
This is how 2014 IDF ground offensive into Gaza compares to current situation
04:01
matthew chance israel lebanon border vpx
Exclusive: CNN meets Israeli troops as tensions rise on Lebanon border
02:56
Gaza/ UNICEF
See what life looks like in southern Gaza for evacuees
02:38
biden cbs intv vpx
'A mistake': Biden warns against Israel occupying Gaza
01:22
