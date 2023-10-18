Video Ad Feedback
IDF releases audio claiming to be Hamas operatives discussing hospital blast
The Israel Defense Forces have released audio from a purported conversation between two Hamas operatives discussing the alleged misfiring of an Islamic Jihad rocket that, Israel says, landed on the Al-Ahli Baptist Hospital in Gaza. CNN cannot independently confirm what caused the explosion at the hospital and cannot verify the authenticity of the audio intercept.
00:52 - Source: CNN
Hamas attack on Israel 16 videos
Video Ad Feedback
IDF releases audio claiming to be Hamas operatives discussing hospital blast
00:52
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Protests break out across Middle East after deadly hospital blast
04:05
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Israel releases images it claims prove IDF not responsible for Gaza hospital blast
03:58
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Video shows aftermath of deadly Gaza hospital blast
00:51
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'Incredible': CNN anchor reacts to seeing underground hospital in Israel
03:30
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
CNN reporter walks through deserted Israeli city one mile from Gaza border
03:55
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
She has been inside tunnels built by Hamas under Gaza. Hear why they might matter now
02:59
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Video shows aftermath scenes of Israeli airstrikes in Rafah
03:08
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'I'm sorry': Father sends heartfelt message to family held hostage
01:26
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Netanyahu adviser accuses Hamas of inflating civilian casualty numbers in Gaza
01:20
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
CNN producer shares video diary of escape from Gaza City with his family
03:06
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Video shows Israeli settlers throwing rocks and shooting at Palestinian home
03:57
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
This is how 2014 IDF ground offensive into Gaza compares to current situation
04:01
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Exclusive: CNN meets Israeli troops as tensions rise on Lebanon border
02:56
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
See what life looks like in southern Gaza for evacuees
02:38
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'A mistake': Biden warns against Israel occupying Gaza
01:22
Now playing- Source: CNN