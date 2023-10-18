Video Ad Feedback
Video shows aftermath of deadly Gaza hospital blast
Hundreds are feared dead after a blast at the Al Ahli Baptist hospital in Gaza. Palestinian officials have blamed Israel, but the Israel Defense Forces "categorically" denied any involvement in the blast, blaming instead a "failed rocket launch" by Palestinian Islamic Jihad, a rival Islamist militant group in Gaza.
00:51 - Source: CNN
Hamas attack on Israel 16 videos
Video Ad Feedback
Video shows aftermath of deadly Gaza hospital blast
00:51
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'Incredible': CNN anchor reacts to seeing underground hospital in Israel
03:30
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
CNN reporter walks through deserted Israeli city one mile from Gaza border
03:55
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
She has been inside tunnels built by Hamas under Gaza. Hear why they might matter now
02:59
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Video shows aftermath scenes of Israeli airstrikes in Rafah
03:08
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'I'm sorry': Father sends heartfelt message to family held hostage
01:26
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Netanyahu adviser accuses Hamas of inflating civilian casualty numbers in Gaza
01:20
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
CNN producer shares video diary of escape from Gaza City with his family
03:06
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Video shows Israeli settlers throwing rocks and shooting at Palestinian home
03:57
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
This is how 2014 IDF ground offensive into Gaza compares to current situation
04:01
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Exclusive: CNN meets Israeli troops as tensions rise on Lebanon border
02:56
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
See what life looks like in southern Gaza for evacuees
02:38
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'A mistake': Biden warns against Israel occupying Gaza
01:22
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Video shows 'sheer chaos' in Gaza as Israel airstrikes target cities
03:36
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Military analyst: Hamas is losing the second phase of their plan already
02:16
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Reuters releases footage journalist captured right before his death by artillery attack
01:22
Now playing- Source: CNN