Video Ad Feedback
Watch: Chinese fighter jet flies dangerously close to US military plane
US Department of Defense released several previously classified videos showing Chinese fighter jets flying dangerously close to US aircrafts. US defense officials say they've seen 180 such incidents over the past 2 years.
00:54 - Source: CNN
World News 16 videos
Video Ad Feedback
Watch: Chinese fighter jet flies dangerously close to US military plane
00:54
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Video shows aftermath scenes of Israeli airstrikes in Rafah
03:08
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
This Indian gay couple got secretly married. Now they are fighting for recognition
02:50
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
UK unveils new coins that will go into circulation
00:36
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'Nothing remains': Afghan mother loses all 7 children in quake
03:31
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
How Hamas trapped civilians at music festival
04:24
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Afghans reeling after devastating earthquakes
02:44
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
See inside a secret classroom defying Taliban orders
03:45
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
See supplies delivered through zip line to village cut off by floodwaters
00:39
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Reporter: Armenia refugee crisis has devastated Putin's reputation in region
04:59
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
She just won the Nobel Peace Prize. Hear what she told CNN from prison
04:52
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Video shows teen being carried away after alleged assault by morality police
02:10
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
At least 21 people killed after bus plunges off bridge in Italy
02:15
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Several killed in Spanish nightclub fire
00:45
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
See China's first high-speed overwater bullet train line
00:39
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'Absolutely annihilated': CNN reporter at the scene of a deadly Russian strike
01:18
Now playing- Source: CNN