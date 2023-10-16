india same-sex marriage ruling awaited vedika sud intl ldn vpx_00005217.png
This Indian gay couple got secretly married. Now they are fighting for recognition
Same-sex couples in India are anxiously awaiting a ruling from the country's top court that could legalize their right to marry. A verdict from India's Supreme Court is expected this week. In May this year, the court reserved its verdict on petitions made by several LGBTQIA+ couples to legally recognize their right to marry. A ruling in favor for same-sex couples to marry would be a huge win for the community and a massive boost to India's multi-billion wedding industry. CNN's Vedika Sud reports.
