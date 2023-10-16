Video Ad Feedback
This Indian gay couple got secretly married. Now they are fighting for recognition
Same-sex couples in India are anxiously awaiting a ruling from the country's top court that could legalize their right to marry. A verdict from India's Supreme Court is expected this week. In May this year, the court reserved its verdict on petitions made by several LGBTQIA+ couples to legally recognize their right to marry. A ruling in favor for same-sex couples to marry would be a huge win for the community and a massive boost to India's multi-billion wedding industry. CNN's Vedika Sud reports.
02:50 - Source: CNN
World News 15 videos
Video Ad Feedback
This Indian gay couple got secretly married. Now they are fighting for recognition
02:50
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
UK unveils new coins that will go into circulation
00:36
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'Nothing remains': Afghan mother loses all 7 children in quake
03:31
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
UN calls Gaza a 'hell hole.' See the latest footage from inside
03:36
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
How Hamas trapped civilians at music festival
04:24
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Afghans reeling after devastating earthquakes
02:44
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
See inside a secret classroom defying Taliban orders
03:45
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
See supplies delivered through zip line to village cut off by floodwaters
00:39
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Reporter: Armenia refugee crisis has devastated Putin's reputation in region
04:59
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
She just won the Nobel Peace Prize. Hear what she told CNN from prison
04:52
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Video shows teen being carried away after alleged assault by morality police
02:10
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
At least 21 people killed after bus plunges off bridge in Italy
02:15
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Several killed in Spanish nightclub fire
00:45
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
See China's first high-speed overwater bullet train line
00:39
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'Absolutely annihilated': CNN reporter at the scene of a deadly Russian strike
01:18
Now playing- Source: CNN