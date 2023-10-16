Video Ad Feedback
Exclusive: CNN meets Israeli troops as tensions rise on Lebanon border
CNN's Matthew Chance gets exclusive access to Israel's military preparations along the border with Lebanon.
02:56
Hamas attack on Israel 15 videos
Exclusive: CNN meets Israeli troops as tensions rise on Lebanon border
See what life looks like in southern Gaza for evacuees
'A mistake': Biden warns against Israel occupying Gaza
Video shows 'sheer chaos' in Gaza as Israel airstrikes target cities
Military analyst: Hamas is losing the second phase of their plan already
Reuters releases footage journalist captured right before his death by artillery attack
'Most horrendous things': Israeli reservist describes chilling scene after Hamas attack
Video shows Hamas kidnap woman at music festival
These people chartered a flight from US to Israel. One of them is going to war
See moment six rockets are intercepted over Tel Aviv by Israel's Iron Dome
Packing knives and pepper spray, an Israeli family leaves US to fight
'We have to reject hate in every form': Biden speaks out about Israel-Hamas war
Video shows aftermath of shelling on designated route for Palestinians to evacuate
CNN looks at 'the Guest,' the shadowy mastermind behind the Hamas attacks
CNN walks through the horrific site of music festival massacre
