'A mistake': Biden warns against Israel occupying Gaza
In an interview with CBS' "60 Minutes," Biden said it would be a "big mistake" for Israel to occupy Gaza. Israel has been signalling it is preparing for a ground invasion of Gaza in response to this month's terror attacks by Hamas. Israel's Ambassador to the United Nations, Gilad Erdan, tells CNN that Israel has no interest in occupying Gaza after the conflict ends.
'A mistake': Biden warns against Israel occupying Gaza
Video shows 'sheer chaos' in Gaza as Israel airstrikes target cities
Military analyst: Hamas is losing the second phase of their plan already
Reuters releases footage journalist captured right before his death by artillery attack
'Most horrendous things': Israeli reservist describes chilling scene after Hamas attack
Video shows Hamas kidnap woman at music festival
These people chartered a flight from US to Israel. One of them is going to war
See moment six rockets are intercepted over Tel Aviv by Israel's Iron Dome
Packing knives and pepper spray, an Israeli family leaves US to fight
'We have to reject hate in every form': Biden speaks out about Israel-Hamas war
Video shows aftermath of shelling on designated route for Palestinians to evacuate
CNN looks at 'the Guest,' the shadowy mastermind behind the Hamas attacks
CNN walks through the horrific site of music festival massacre
See what it looks like inside Gaza as drumbeat of invasion grows
Weapons used by Hamas militants appear to be Russian or Chinese made
'I don't even know if I'll live for the next month': Hear from student stuck in Gaza
