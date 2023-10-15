Video Ad Feedback
Jake Tapper reflects on 8 days since the Hamas attacks
CNN's Jake Tapper closes out "State of the Union" with a powerful reflection on the last 8 days since the horrific Hamas attacks.
05:35 - Source: CNN
Hamas attack on Israel 16 videos
Jake Tapper reflects on 8 days since the Hamas attacks
Video shows Hamas kidnap woman at music festival
02:40
These people chartered a flight from US to Israel. One of them is going to war
03:06
See moment six rockets are intercepted over Tel Aviv by Israel's Iron Dome
02:40
Packing knives and pepper spray, an Israeli family leaves US to fight
02:27
'We have to reject hate in every form': Biden speaks out about Israel-Hamas war
02:36
Video shows aftermath of shelling on designated route for Palestinians to evacuate
03:11
CNN looks at 'the Guest,' the shadowy mastermind behind the Hamas attacks
02:52
CNN walks through the horrific site of music festival massacre
04:22
See what it looks like inside Gaza as drumbeat of invasion grows
02:20
Weapons used by Hamas militants appear to be Russian or Chinese made
02:36
'I don't even know if I'll live for the next month': Hear from student stuck in Gaza
02:34
How Hamas trapped civilians at music festival
04:24
'Two failures': Former defense secretary reacts to US having intel ahead of attack
02:22
UN official: We do not know how to help people in Gaza move safely
02:11
CNN anchor presses IDF spokesman on time window for evacuation of northern Gaza
00:59
