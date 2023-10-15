Video Ad Feedback
'Israelis are bombing the crap out of Gaza': Tapper presses Biden official on American hostages
CNN's Jake Tapper speaks with Jake Sullivan, the United States national security adviser to President Joe Biden, about efforts to free American hostages taken by Hamas in Gaza as an Israeli ground operation looms.
03:18 - Source: CNN
Hamas attack on Israel 16 videos
Video Ad Feedback
'Israelis are bombing the crap out of Gaza': Tapper presses Biden official on American hostages
03:18
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Video shows Hamas kidnap woman at music festival
02:40
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
These people chartered a flight from US to Israel. One of them is going to war
03:06
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
See moment six rockets are intercepted over Tel Aviv by Israel's Iron Dome
02:40
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Packing knives and pepper spray, an Israeli family leaves US to fight
02:27
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'We have to reject hate in every form': Biden speaks out about Israel-Hamas war
02:36
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Video shows aftermath of shelling on designated route for Palestinians to evacuate
03:11
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
CNN looks at 'the Guest,' the shadowy mastermind behind the Hamas attacks
02:52
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
CNN walks through the horrific site of music festival massacre
04:22
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
See what it looks like inside Gaza as drumbeat of invasion grows
02:20
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Weapons used by Hamas militants appear to be Russian or Chinese made
02:36
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'I don't even know if I'll live for the next month': Hear from student stuck in Gaza
02:34
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
How Hamas trapped civilians at music festival
04:24
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'Two failures': Former defense secretary reacts to US having intel ahead of attack
02:22
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
UN official: We do not know how to help people in Gaza move safely
02:11
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
CNN anchor presses IDF spokesman on time window for evacuation of northern Gaza
00:59
Now playing- Source: CNN