'I don't even know if I'll live for the next month': Hear from student stuck in Gaza
CNN's Clarissa Ward speaks with a 22-year-old dentistry student who says she is terrified and has not been able to leave Northern Gaza.
02:34 - Source: CNN
Hamas attack on Israel 16 videos
02:34
UN official: We do not know how to help people in Gaza move safely
02:11
Dad rejoins Israeli military to fight alongside daughters
02:43
CNN anchor presses IDF spokesman on time window for evacuation of northern Gaza
00:59
'Not fair for children like us': Girl in Gaza shares what life is like right now
03:15
Drone footage of war-torn Gaza show immense destruction
02:46
Retired general: The issue with Palestinians leaving Gaza
01:40
See what it's like on the ground as Israel declares 'complete siege' on Gaza
04:13
Festivalgoer describes harrowing experience running from attack
02:52
Father describes moment he learned daughter was killed
03:49
Retired colonel points out key difficulty Israeli troops would face in Gaza
02:28
Video shows people trying to save themselves inside of bomb shelter in Israel during the Hamas attack
03:32
Israeli woman recalls speaking with her family as they were killed by Hamas
02:10
He left NYC tech startup to rejoin Israel's military
02:49
'No time to think about the dead': Daughter pleads for release of her parents held by Hamas
02:56
Hear the world react to the Israeli Palestinian conflict
01:49
