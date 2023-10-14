chance pkg kibbutz vpx
Video Ad Feedback
This is how a 72-year-old fought against Hamas
Erin Burnett Out Front
CNN's Matthew Chance speaks to a 72-year-old who faced Hamas when they approached his kibbutz.
03:38 - Source: CNN
Hamas attack on Israel 17 videos
chance pkg kibbutz vpx
Video Ad Feedback
This is how a 72-year-old fought against Hamas
03:38
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Car
Video Ad Feedback
CNN walks through the horrific site of music festival massacre
04:22
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Gaza Evacuations Clarissa Ward SCREENGRAB
Video Ad Feedback
See what it looks like inside Gaza as drumbeat of invasion grows
02:20
Now playing
- Source: CNN
50-caliber gun oren pkg vpx
Video Ad Feedback
Weapons used by Hamas militants appear to be Russian or Chinese made
02:36
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Yara Clarissa Ward Gaza Student
Video Ad Feedback
'I don't even know if I'll live for the next month': Hear from student stuck in Gaza
02:34
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Festival vpx
Video Ad Feedback
How Hamas trapped civilians at music festival
04:24
Now playing
- Source: CNN
esper vpx cnc
Video Ad Feedback
'Two failures': Former defense secretary reacts to US having intel ahead of attack
02:22
Now playing
- Source: CNN
UN Relief & Works Agency spokesperson Tamara Alrifai
Video Ad Feedback
UN official: We do not know how to help people in Gaza move safely
02:11
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Boaz Arbel
Video Ad Feedback
Dad rejoins Israeli military to fight alongside daughters
02:43
Now playing
- Source: CNN
leaflets gaza vpx
Video Ad Feedback
CNN anchor presses IDF spokesman on time window for evacuation of northern Gaza
00:59
Now playing
- Source: CNN
gaza girl bashir pkg screengrab
Video Ad Feedback
'Not fair for children like us': Girl in Gaza shares what life is like right now
03:15
Now playing
- Source: CNN
drone footage reuters vpx screengrab
Video Ad Feedback
Drone footage of war-torn Gaza show immense destruction
02:46
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Retired Brigadier General Peter Zwack
Video Ad Feedback
Retired general: The issue with Palestinians leaving Gaza
01:40
Now playing
- Source: CNN
screengrab gaza devastation generic
Video Ad Feedback
See what it's like on the ground as Israel declares 'complete siege' on Gaza
04:13
Now playing
- Source: CNN
jeremy diamond michal ohana vpx
Video Ad Feedback
Festivalgoer describes harrowing experience running from attack
02:52
Now playing
- Source: CNN
israeli father ward dnt vpx
Video Ad Feedback
Father describes moment he learned daughter was killed
03:49
Now playing
- Source: CNN
cedric leighton 10112023
Video Ad Feedback
Retired colonel points out key difficulty Israeli troops would face in Gaza
02:28
Now playing
- Source: CNN