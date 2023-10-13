Video Ad Feedback
Dad rejoins Israeli military to fight alongside daughters
Boaz Arbel, an Israeli man living in Boston, describes the moment he decided to leave the US and serve in the IDF alongside his four daughters.
Hamas attack on Israel 16 videos
02:43
CNN anchor presses IDF spokesman on time window for evacuation of northern Gaza
01:58
'Not fair for children like us': Girl in Gaza shares what life is like right now
03:15
Drone footage of war-torn Gaza show immense destruction
02:46
Retired general: The issue with Palestinians leaving Gaza
01:40
See what it's like on the ground as Israel declares 'complete siege' on Gaza
04:13
Festivalgoer describes harrowing experience running from attack
02:52
Father describes moment he learned daughter was killed
03:49
Retired colonel points out key difficulty Israeli troops would face in Gaza
02:28
Video shows people trying to save themselves inside of bomb shelter in Israel during the Hamas attack
03:32
Israeli woman recalls speaking with her family as they were killed by Hamas
02:10
He left NYC tech startup to rejoin Israel's military
02:49
'No time to think about the dead': Daughter pleads for release of her parents held by Hamas
02:56
Hear the world react to the Israeli Palestinian conflict
01:49
Watch: CNN debunks Israel-Hamas misinfo videos going viral on X
01:36
'They cut heads off people': IDF major general describes aftermath of Hamas attack
02:35
